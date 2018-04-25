The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

CRPF to soon deploy 'young blood', set to replace 12,000 troops in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 8:13 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 8:13 am IST

In a first, the CRPF has trained about 20,000 fresh troops to bring renewed vigour in its operations.

An analysis of casualties in the force, both fatal and non-fatal, in the past encounters reflect that a number of aged troops were victims. (Photo: Representational)
 An analysis of casualties in the force, both fatal and non-fatal, in the past encounters reflect that a number of aged troops were victims. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to replace about 12,000 of its aged troops with young and freshly inducted recruits to bring agility and renewed strength in its anti-Naxal operations in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-hit areas of Chhattisgarh.

The paramilitary, designated as the lead force against LWE in the country, has recently recruited and trained about 20,000 fresh troops and has now planned to deploy the 'young blood' in these strenuous operations that require personnel to be out in jungles for days together, in harsh climatic conditions.

The first-time measure, a senior official said, is part of the forces' strategy to bring renewed vigour in its operations by posting young and motivated personnel and having the least amount of casualties and injuries on its side.

"About 12,000 freshly trained young recruits, in the age group of 18-21 years, will be deployed in Chhattisgarh soon by replacing their older colleagues who are in the age-group of 45-50 years." the official said.

The aim of the exercise is to keep the combat profile of the force young, he said, adding the move has been approved by CRPF Director General (DG) RR Bhatnagar.

An analysis of casualties in the force, both fatal and non-fatal, in the past encounters reflect that a number of aged troops were victims.

"There can be no doubt that a young age profile for a fighting force will result in better successes. The older age profile of troopers will be taken out from this LWE-affected region and deployed in other locations where the battle is not that tough and demanding," the official said.

Another official deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the force said while this first lot of young troops will go to Chhattisgarh, especially the south Bastar region that comprises districts of Sukma and Dantewada, the next batches could be sent to other states affected by LWE violence like Jharkhand and Odisha.

"Some of this young personnel would also be sent to the Kashmir valley which is another important theatre of operations for the CRPF," the second official said.

About 12,000 new personnel will be deployed in such a fashion, across various units of the CRPF in Chhattisgarh, that the overall profile of the battalion remains experienced and conversant with the area they are operating in and at the same time fighting fit, the officials said.

The CRPF has about 31 battalions deployed in the central Indian state for these operations including special teams of its jungle warfare squad-- CoBRA. Each battalion has over 1,000 personnel.

Last year, the CRPF lost 37 men in two Naxal ambushes in the state while 9 men were killed this year when the Maoists blew off their mine protected vehicle (MPV) in Sukma district in April 2017.

Tags: crpf, indian army, anti-naxal operations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham