The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

India, All India

Ahead of rape case verdict, Asaram Bapu's follower detained

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 10:27 am IST

Asaram Bapu's follower reached near the jail and tried to put a garland on his poster.

The follower managed to reach the jail despite the high-security arrangements made in Jodhpur. (Photo: ANI)
 The follower managed to reach the jail despite the high-security arrangements made in Jodhpur. (Photo: ANI)

Jodhpur: A follower of Asaram Bapu was detained on Wednesday outside the Central Jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have been put in place in view of a trial court verdict against the self-styled godman in a rape case.

Asaram Bapu's follower reached near the jail and tried to put a garland on his poster, but policemen caught him before he could do so. The poster was put on a wall of a corridor outside the jail boundary where the family members of prisoners wait. The follower managed to reach there despite the high-security arrangements made in Jodhpur.

Both the roads towards the Central jail where Asaram Bapu is lodged have been sealed and access outside the jail has been given only to the media.

Anticipating a threat to law and order, the central government has asked the state governments in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram who faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted.

As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will today deliver its verdict in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises where Asaram has been for the last over four years.

Asaram Bapu is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the self-styled godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges.

The rape survivor had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

Security has also been heightened around the rape survivor's house in Shahajahanpur.

Final arguments in the Asaram rape case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on April 7 and the court had kept the order reserved for today.

Asaram Bapu was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013. He is under judicial custody since September 2, 2013.

The chargesheet against Asaram and four other co-accused Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad and Prakash was filed by the police on November 6, 2013 under various sections of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code.

If convicted, Asaram Bapu could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years or awarded a maximum life term, according to prosecution lawyers.

Tags: central jail, asaram rape case verdict, asaram rape case, rape cases, asaram bapu
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham