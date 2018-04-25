Adityanath to campaign in Karnataka, SP chief for Congress

According to sources, CM Adityanath will campaign for six days in Karnataka during which he will address more than 35 rallies.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be amo-ng the star BJP campaigners in the upcoming Karnataka Assem-bly elections, while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will campaign for the Congress.

According to sources, the chief minister will campaign for six days in Karnataka during which he will address more than 35 rallies and hold road shows too.

The chief minister will be in Karnataka on May 3 and 4 and then from May 7 to 10.

“After Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Tripura, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is one of the most sought after leaders in the Karnataka campaign”, said a party leader.

The chief minister had visited Karnataka in January and had even addressed a BJP rally in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Samajw-adi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will ca-mpaign for the Congress in the Karnataka assembly polls. SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary confirmed that Mr Yadav will be touring Karnataka for the Congress campaign.