The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli dismissed as Shardul Thakur strikes
 
India, All India

2 accused in Kathua rape case oppose shifting trial outside J&K

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 7:57 pm IST

The accused also said probe must be fair, transparent and judicious and agency cannot be permitted to conduct probe in biased manner.

The father of the eight-year victim girl had sought shifting of the case from Kathua court to a court in Chandigarh to ensure free and free trial. (Photo: File)
  The father of the eight-year victim girl had sought shifting of the case from Kathua court to a court in Chandigarh to ensure free and free trial. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Two of the accused in the Kathua rape incident have strongly opposed in the Supreme Court the plea for transfer of the trial from Kathua court to a court in Chandigarh. The father of the eight-year victim girl had sought shifting of the case to ensure free and free trial.

Opposing shifting of trial outside Kathua court, two accused Sanji Ram and Vishal Jagotra said they have been falsely implicated in the case as accused 1 and 5 pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua, where the charge sheet has already been filed. The applicants are directly affected if the trial is shifted outside Kathua without making them parties to the writ petition filed by victim’s father.

On the investigation by the state police, they said probe must be fair, transparent and judicious and the investigating agency cannot be permitted to conduct an investigation in a tainted and biased manner. The convenience of the complainant cannot be the sole consideration for transferring a criminal case out of the state.

They added that courts have to consider the convenience of the accused, prosecution witnesses and larger interest of the society. The trial had already commenced and there is no apprehension on behalf of the complainant for any threat or coercion of prosecution witnesses. They prayed for a direction to be impleaded in the writ petition.   

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government through the investigating officer in the Kathua rape case said that on the day when the crime branch police arrived at the court along with the accused to present the charge sheet, the agitating members of the Kathua bar association shouted slogans and asked the police to return back. The two officers however, managed to go inside the chambers of the judge. Thereafter attempts were made to humiliate and threaten the officers to leave the court premises and prevent filing of charge sheet.

In view of this, the judge advised the officers to present the charge sheet the next day. Thereafter the judge summoned the officers to his residence around 9 pm where the accused were produced and charge sheet was presented. Charge sheet in respect of a juvenile accused was presented in the juvenile court on April 10, the affidavit said.    

The Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association has denied that the members of the bar threatened the lawyer of the victim and her family. The Association said the allegation that Deepika Singh Rajawat, advocate for the victim was threatened was false. It added that she was also not obstructed from appearing in court.

It said that at its general house meeting held on April 3, the association approved the demand for handing over Kathua rape incident to the CBI to ensure that the victim gets justice and this demand was never to support the alleged rapists. On April 11, the association in support of its demands observed a bandh, viz deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis settled in Jammu near Army camps to any other place in India.

A motivated and malicious campaign was made by some national media channels about the motive of the bandh as if those who support the bandh are those who support the rapids, which is factually incorrect. On the same day charge sheet was also filed in the case and the victim’s lawyer was never threatened or obstructed the smooth functioning of justice delivery system. 

Tags: kathua rape and murder, supreme court, kathua court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

2

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

3

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

4

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

5

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham