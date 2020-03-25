Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 03:31 AM IST

India, All India

Northeast has its first corona positive case

THE ASIAN AGE | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 1:46 am IST

All states in the region put under lockdown

Passengers wear face masks as a precaution against the Covid-19 virus travel in an autorickshaw in Imphal, the capital of Manipur on March 20, 2020. (AP)
 Passengers wear face masks as a precaution against the Covid-19 virus travel in an autorickshaw in Imphal, the capital of Manipur on March 20, 2020. (AP)

Guwahati: Manipur on Tuesday detected its first case of coronavirus with a 23-year-old student who had returned from the United Kingdom testing positive. This makes it the first case in the northeast.

All the northeastern states have been put under lockdown. The international border with Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh has been sealed.

The Manipur patient has been put under isolation at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. Her family members have been quarantined, and are to be tested for the Covid-19 virus. The authorities are tracing other people who may have come in contact with the woman.

The director of health services of Manipur, K Rajo Singh requests such contacts to get in touch with health officials and start self-isolation. The department has released mobile numbers on which they can ask for assistance.

Assam health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Tuesday that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state’s annual budget may have to be changed.

Sarma said in the Assembly, “We don’t know how the COVID-19 crisis will unfold. (we) have to be prepared to change the budgetary allocations if needed.”

With the state going into an eight-day complete lockdown from Tuesday, the minister said a curfew might be called if the lockdown doesn’t work.

The state estimates that around 20,000 separate beds may be needed in the state if there be a coronavirus breakout. Though no coronavirus positive case has been reported in Assam yet, the health minister said the administration is geared up to handle the situation.

Tags: manipur, coronavirus positive, assam budget, lockdown, curfew
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis since early February. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over ‘lack of protective gear’

Narendra Modi (PTI)

Coronavirus: India under 21-day lockdown

Arvind Kejriwal

No Covid-19 +ve case in Delhi in last 40 hrs: Kejriwal

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Vehicles carrying essential services providers should have sticker: Maha CM

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham