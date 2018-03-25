The Asian Age | News

Karti Chidambaram granted protection from arrest till April 16

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 2:59 am IST

Special Judge O.P. Saini gave the agencies three weeks to file a detailed reply on the anticipatory bail plea of Karti.

The court, which pronounced the judgement in a packed courtroom, also said that Karti shall not leave the country without its permission. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest till April 16 in Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of the 2G spectrum cases lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Judge O.P. Saini gave the agencies three weeks to file a detailed reply on the anticipatory bail plea of Karti.

The court, which pronounced the judgement in a packed courtroom, also said that Karti shall not leave the country without its permission. Karti was yesterday given bail by the high court in the INX media case.

Arguing in the CBI case earlier in the day, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karti, said that there was neither any allegation against Karti in the Aircel Maxis case nor there was anything to show that he knew the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) officials.

In the ED case, senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, also appearing for Karti, argued that Karti has cooperated in the other matters as well an d there was no question that he would flee the county or tamper with evidence.  Wearing black gowns, Karti's father and former finance minister P Chidambaram and his wife Nalini Chidambaram were also present during the hearing.

Hours after being granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX media case, Karti had yesterday filed a plea seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

The matter pertains to grant of FIPB clearance to firm M/S  Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

