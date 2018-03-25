The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, All India

BJP lost UP LS bypolls because of SP-BSP alliance, accepts Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 10:51 am IST

A panel has been formed to analyse the reasons for the BJP's loss, party president Amit Shah said.

The BJP chief said the party was sure of winning the Karnataka Assembly polls considering the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running the government there. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  The BJP chief said the party was sure of winning the Karnataka Assembly polls considering the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running the government there. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday acknowledged his party lost the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh because of the electoral understanding between the SP and the BSP.

A panel has been formed to analyse the reasons for the BJP's loss and the party is ready to win 50 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he told Aaj Tak in an interview.

"We lost the polls as the SP and the BSP reached an electoral understanding at the last hour," he said.

Asked if the BJP's electoral mathematics could be ruined by a possible SP-BSP alliance in 2019, he said, "It is not so simple."

"The media is harping on the results of the elections to two seats (Gorakhpur and Phulpur)... The Congress distributed sweets in the Parliament Complex. But no one is talking about the 11 states we wrested from them. No one is talking about Tripura," he said.

"We should keep in mind that bypolls are fought on local issues, but the general elections involve senior leaders and bigger topics," he said.

Replying to a question on Yogi Aditynath's remark that the BJP lost the bypolls due to "overconfidence", Shah said he did not know what the UP chief minister was referring to.

To a query related to fighting the 2019 elections without the support of the Telugu Desam Party and the Shiv Sena, he said: "11 parties joined hands with the BJP in 2014. Only one of them has left us. The National Democratic Alliance will remain intact."

The BJP chief said the party was sure of winning the Karnataka Assembly polls considering the way Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was running the government there.

To a question on ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Shah said: "Every bullet fired by Pakistan will be answered by a bomb. This is the only solution."

Tags: siddaramaiah, amit shah, bjp, up bypolls, rs polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Facebook email scam on the rise

2

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

3

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

4

Find out why journal writing is good for you

5

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham