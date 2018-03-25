The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 25, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, All India

2 shot dead in multiple encounters with UP Police, arms recovered

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 10:41 am IST

Five others who are alleged to be involved in several criminal cases in UP were injured during gunfights with the police.

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were confiscated from encounter spot in Noida. (Photo: Representational/File)
 An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were confiscated from encounter spot in Noida. (Photo: Representational/File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police in a span of 24 hours, gunned down two criminals wanted in murder cases, carrying rewards on their heads.

Five others who are alleged to be involved in several criminal cases in UP were injured during gunfights with the police, an NDTV report said.

In Noida, a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot dead on Sunday morning. He was wanted in murder cases in Noida and Delhi.

The criminal, Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police, later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, informed the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters.

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot.

A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter with police on Saturday night in UP's Saharanpur,

However, another criminal managed to escape during the encounter, according to the police.

A motorcycle, Rs 1 lakh and a pistol were recovered from the criminal.

A policeman also sustained injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the absconding criminal.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police in a span of 24 hours, gunned down two criminals wanted in murder cases, carrying rewards on their heads.

Five others who are alleged to be involved in several criminal cases in UP were injured during gunfights with the police, an NDTV report said.

In Noida, a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot dead on Sunday morning. He was wanted in murder cases in Noida and Delhi.

The criminal, Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police, later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, informed the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters.

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot.

A wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed in an encounter with police on Saturday night in UP's Saharanpur,

However, another criminal managed to escape during the encounter, according to the police.

A motorcycle, Rs 1 lakh and a pistol were recovered from the criminal.

A policeman also sustained injuries. He was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the absconding criminal.

Tags: up police, gunfight, criminals, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

New Facebook email scam on the rise

2

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

3

Vivo V9 review: For those who need a perfect daily driver

4

Find out why journal writing is good for you

5

Long-term antibiotic use harmful for women, study suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham