India, All India

Resident doctors in Maharashtra call off strike after assurance from Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 10:05 am IST

Members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) stage a protest at the Sangli District Civil Hospital to demand security from the government in Sangli. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Resident doctors in Maharashtra today resumed their duties after receiving assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and intervention from the Bombay High Court.

The doctors called off their five-day strike after Fadnavis yesterday gave an ultimatum to striking resident doctors to resume duty or face legal action.

Bombay High Court had rapped the striking doctors and asked them to call off their strike on Thursday.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors said in a statement that their meeting with the Chief Minister last night was satisfactory.

"The state government has issued a letter of assurance and we feel our demands are being addressed. We have asked our members to resume to the duty from Saturday morning," the statement said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, while making a statement in the state Legislative Assembly on the strike and its fallout on the public healthcare system, urged the doctors to follow their professional ethics by serving the people.

"Because of the acts of a few irresponsible people of attacking doctors, it is not right to deny the poor their right to access to the medical facilities. I appeal to the doctors and their organisations to call off the strike and return to work," he said.

"The state has enacted special laws to protect doctors. The quantum of punishment has been increased and attacks on doctors made a non-bailable offence," he added.

More than 4,500 resident doctors had gone on mass leave for last five days after a series of assault took place on resident doctors in various parts of the state.

Except OPDs and general wards at government and municipal-run hospitals, the health services were not affected.

