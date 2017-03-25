PM Modi to offer ‘chaadar’ at Ajmer sufi shrine

A ‘chaadar’ (shawl) will be offered at the famous Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of the PM, official sources said.

PM Narendra Modi hands over a chadar to be offered at Dargah Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Ajmer Sharif, to the minister of state for minority affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and the minister of state in the PMO, Jitendra Singh, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Sending a strong signal of inclusiveness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer a chaadar” at the famous Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Prime Minister on Friday hailed the Sufi saint as a “symbol of great spiritual traditions of India”. Following the massive victory in Uttar Pradesh, in which the BJP reportedly got a significant chunk of Muslim votes, particularly of the women, it will now be working to woo the community.

A ‘chaadar’ (shawl) will be offered at the famous Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of the Prime Minister, official sources said. Mr Modi on Friday handed over the “chaadar” to minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh here for offering it at the shrine during Urs.