Mulayam kin meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

SP leader’s son Prateek, daughter-in-law Aparna dub it ‘courtesy call’.

Lucknow: Two visitors, who met UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi in Friday morning, have stirred up a major political controversy.

The two, who met chief minister Adityanath Yogi at the VVIP guesthouse were Prateek Yadav, son of Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav and his politician wife Aparna Yadav. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

The chief minister is staying the guest house since he was sworn in on March 19 and will move into his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg during Navratri next week.

Asked by reporters, Aparna Yadav said that she and her husband were here to meet the chief minister on a courtesy call. It is noteworthy that Aparna had been defeated by Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi from the Lucknow Cantt seat in the recently concluded elections and Dr Joshi is now a senior minister in the UP government. The couple’s visit to the chief minister has apparently not gone down well with the Samajwadi Party. A senior SP leader said that Aparna Yadav’s political ambitions were damaging the party.

“She could have waited to meet the chief minister. This is not going to go down well with party workers who are still reeling under the impact of our defeat”, he said.

Aparna Yadav has been courting controversy over her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, her selfie with the Prime Minister that went viral on the social media and also her presence at a university function where the PM was the chief guest.