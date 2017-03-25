Coal scam: No SC relief for former CBI chief

The bench had directed the new CBI chief Alok Varma to set up a special investigation team to conduct the probe.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to recall its January 23 order directing a probe against former CBI director Ranjit Kumar Sinha for his alleged interference in the investigation into coal block allocations during the tenure of the UPA government at the Centre.

A three-judge bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A.K. Sikri dismissed an application filed by Mr Sinha seeking recall of the order which was passed on a petition filed by “Common Cause” drawing the court’s attention as to how the diary maintained by Mr Sinha showed that prominent personalities and industrialists met him at his residence to scuttle the probe. The bench had directed the new CBI chief Alok Varma to set up a special investigation team to conduct the probe.

The top court asked the SIT to look into the report prepared by the investigation already done by another former CBI director M.L. Sharma and other relevant documents and conduct an investigation into the abuse of authority prima facie committed by Mr Ranjit Sinha with a view to scuttle enquires, investigations and prosecutions being carried out by the CBI in coal block allocation cases.

The Bench said the CBI director may take the assistance of two officers of the CBI and also take the chief vigilance commissioner into confidence in respect of the investigations.

“Since the Director, CBI will undoubtedly require the assistance of somebody well conversant with the law, we request Mr. R.S. Cheema who is already a Special Public Prosecutor in the coal block allocation cases to assist the Director, CBI and his team on legal issues.”

Mr. Sinha pleaded for recall of this order on the ground that subsequently a Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had rejected a probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the basis of allegations contained in the Sahara/Birla diary. He said the Supreme Court as an institution cannot have two different yardstick one against the PM and one against the petitioner. The Bench however refused to accept his contentions and dismissed the application.