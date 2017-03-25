The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  David Warner, who was dropped on the first ball by Karun Nair, brought up his first fifty of the series. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Australia off to a flying start after Warner, Smith's fifties
 
India, All India

Bikaner man alleges 8 teachers of gangraping minor daughter, filming act

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 11:43 am IST

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 but the FIR was registered on Friday after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Bikaner: A man in Bikaner has alleged that his minor daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school who also made a video of the act.

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered on Friday after the girl’s father gave a complaint to the superintendent of police, police said.

“The FIR lodged under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Nokha police station SHO Darjaram said.

Earlier, one of the teachers had filed a case against four persons including two cousins of the girl on March 20 for thrashing him.

Both the matters are being investigated, the SHO added.

Tags: child rape, pocso, gangrape, first information report
Location: India, Rajasthan, Bikaner

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Akshay is enraged at Indian's apathy towards building toilets

2

LIVE| India vs Autsralia, 4th Test Day 1: Australia off to a flying start after Warner, Smith's fifties

3

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

4

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

5

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham