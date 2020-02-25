Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:46 AM IST

India, All India

Two more Indians test positive on Japan ship

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 25, 2020, 2:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2020, 2:52 am IST

Indian Embassy in Tokyo while giving the news said total number of Indians who are receiving treatment for COVID19 so far is 14.

A quarantine officer in his 50s and a health ministry official in his 40s tested positive and are in hospital Japan’s health ministry said.
 A quarantine officer in his 50s and a health ministry official in his 40s tested positive and are in hospital Japan’s health ministry said.

New Delhi: More bad news continues to come from Japan where two more Indian crew members on board Diamond Princess tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID19) on Monday. Indian Embassy in Tokyo while giving the news said total number of Indians who are receiving treatment for COVID19 so far is 14.

“PCR test results announced today, from the samples collected earlier, included 02 Indian crew members, onboard Diamond Princess, testing positive for COVID?19. Total number of Indian crew members tested positive so far is 14 — responding well to treatment. IndianEmbTokyo hopes that the last groups of results expected to be announced tomorrow and day after will not have any more Indian nationals included in it, enabling the Embassy to further facilitate Indian nationals on board Diamond Princess,” the embassy tweeted.

Meanwhile, two more officials who were sent to the cruise ship to help with on-board efforts to contain the coronavirus have contracted the illness themselves, Japanese authorities said on Monday. The announcement came as experts warned the next one to three weeks would be “crucial” to preventing widespread infections as fears deepen that the isolation of the virus-stricken Diamond Princess has been ineffective.

A quarantine officer in his 50s and a health ministry official in his 40s tested positive and are in hospital Japan’s health ministry said. The new infections come after Japan on Sunday reported a third death among people who spent time on the ship — a man in his 80s who died from pneumonia.

Six officials linked to containment work on the boat have now tested positive, fuelling doubts about the effectiveness of the quarantine.

More than 690 ship passengers have so far fallen ill with the pathogen, and off the vessel Japan has confirmed over 140 cases across the country, including an elderly woman who died. At least 20 foreigners evacuated from the boat have tested positive after returning home.  

Tags: diamond princess

Latest From India

A scene from the film festival

JDCA film fest on art and culture is now a biennial event

Conference of the Birds, presented by Wendy Jehlen’s Anikaya dance company during the NSD’s 21st International Theatre Festival, is a experience we all hope for when we enter a theatre, one that takes us on an emotional and visceral journey that can shift the imprints in our core.

Wendy Jehlen of Anikaya brings together some very skilled and powerful dancers

Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)

Sunni Board accepts 5 acres, will build hospital & mosque

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia irked by hype over ‘meeting’

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

2

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

3

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

4

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

5

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham