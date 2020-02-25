Scindia irked by hype over ‘meeting’

Scindia and Mr Singh, considered archrivals, merely exchanged pleasantries when they met at the marriage reception of the son of Congress MLA.

Bhopal: The hype over his meeting with veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh in district headquarters of Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Monday irked All India Congress Committee general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia with his supporters seeing hand of his rivals in the ruling party behind such ‘propaganda’.

Mr Scindia and Mr Singh, considered archrivals, merely exchanged pleasantries when they met at the marriage reception of the son of Congress MLA Gopal Singh Chouhan in Guna in the afternoon before leaving for their respective destinations, bringing all speculations on their ‘one-to-one meeting’ to sort out their differences at rest.