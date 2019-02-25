Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

India, All India

National War Memorial: Now, one more pilgrimage place for Indians, says Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 7:10 pm IST

'What we need today is your trust in us, trust in the PM. And welfare of veterans is always on top of our priority,' defence minister said.

Post-Independence, more than 25,000 soldiers have laid their lives in our national interest, defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, she said. (Photo: File)
 Post-Independence, more than 25,000 soldiers have laid their lives in our national interest, defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, she said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The inauguration of the sprawling National War Memorial is a "landmark event" and the county now has "one more pilgrimage place" where citizens can come to pay homage to our brave soldiers, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday.

Addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen at the National Stadium, she also said that there was "always an inexorable requirement to have our own war memorial" to pay tribute to soldiers who have laid down their lives since Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the memorial on Monday, spread over 40 acres in the India Gate complex here, by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. Modi also addressed the ex-servicemen at the event.

"It has been wonderfully designed such that it homogenously merges with the surrounding; giving an impression that it existed ever since long. We can proudly say there is one more pilgrimage place for us Indians. We expect every citizen will pay a visit to this memorial to pay homage to our brave soldiers," she said.

The memorial pays tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during the Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Srilanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.

"After World War I and the conflict in Aghanistan-Waziristan, a memorial was built in the pre-Independence era in the form of the India Gate. In 1972, the Amar Jwan Jyoti was built underneath it to commemorate the Indo-Pak conflict of 1971," Sitharaman said.

Post-Independence, more than 25,000 soldiers have laid their lives in our national interest, defending the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, she said.

"There was always an inexorable requirement of having our own war memorial to pay tribute to our soldiers killed in the Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999," she said.

It also commemorates the soldiers who participated and made supreme sacrifice in the UN Peace Keeping Missions, during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations, counter-insurgency operations and Low Intensity Capital Operation (LICO), the minister said.

During the Joint Session of Parliament in 2014, the president had made a commitment of building a national war memorial to honour the gallantry of the soldiers.

"Today, our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled that commitment," she said.

Addressing the ex-servicemen she said, "We have fulfilled some of the expectations of our veterans and are committed to many more in coming years."

"What we need today is your trust in us, trust in the prime minister. And welfare of veterans is always on top of our priority," the defence minister said.

A sum of Rs 10,795.4 crore has been disbursed to family pensioners as arrears pension on account of the implementation of the OROP, she said. As many as 70,000 wards of ex-servicemen have benefitted from the PM scholarship scheme and Rs 150 crore has been disbursed since 2014-15, she added.

Drawing inspiration from the 'Chakravyuh' formation, the iconic National War Memorial boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that bears the eternal flame.

Tags: national war memorial, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

It pays homage to over 26,000 soldiers who have sacrificed their lives since 1947. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Nation first or family first?’ PM Modi attacks Congress at war memorial launch

This is the second major hooch tragedy in the country within a fortnight. (Photo: File)

22 arrested in Assam hooch tragedy; death toll rises to 157; Cong demands CBI inquiry

The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation instituted the National Water Awards to emphasise on the importance of water resource management in India. (Photo: File)

Gadkari blames inadequate management; says no water shortage in India

In an apparent reference to Modi allegedly shooting a

PM Modi rubbing salt into wounds of sufferers by shooting PR films: Yechury

MOST POPULAR

1

22-year-old student leader shot 8 times, killed in front of hostel in Varanasi

2

IT e-returns witnesses rapid growth than the taxpayer base

3

ZAAP Aqua Pro review: A rugged party starter

4

Hijacker had issues with wife, wanted to talk to PM Sheikh Hasina: Officials

5

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham