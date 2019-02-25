Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

#MeToo: Court grants bail to Ramani in defamation filed by MJ Akbar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 11:21 am IST

New Delhi: The Patiala House court on Monday granted bail to senior journalist Priya Ramani in connection with criminal defamation complaint by former Union minister MJ Akbar.

Priya was granted bail on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000.

After the hearing, Priya said, "The next date when they will frame the charges against me is April 10. After that it will be my turn to tell my story. The truth is my defense."

On 17 October 2018, Akbar step down from the post of Minister of State for External Affairs under the Modi cabinet following a number of sexual harassment allegations leveled during the #MeToo movement.

Priya accused Akbar of sexual harassment, when he was a media personality, working with a leading national newspaper.

Following the allegation, Akbar slapped a private criminal defamation case against Ramani on October 16.

Nearly 20 women have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct.

