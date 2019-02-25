Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:42 AM IST

May play a bigger role to serve people, says Robert Vadra

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 4:45 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 4:45 am IST

Robert Vadra (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Robert Vadra on Sunday said he may play “a larger role in serving the people” after the ongoing cases against him are over, sparking speculation that he could join politics as the BJP threw “Congress's prime ministerial candidate” barb at him.

The Congress played down the suggestion that Vadra, the brother-in-law of party pre-sident Rahul Gandhi, wanted to join politics, saying he has long been associated with NGOs and worked for the society, and that it is everyone’s duty to use their qualities to serve the people.

“Will he need Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) permission to do work related to people?” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference when asked about Mr Vadra’s “hint” that he may join politics.  Such hints are for the media to draw, Mr Khera added.

In a Facebook post, Mr Vadra wrote about years and months he spent campaigning an-d working in different parts of the country, mainly in Uttar Prad-esh, and claimed that it gave him a feeling to do more for the people.

“All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wa-sted and should be put to better use... Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people,” Mr Vadra, who is Congress general secretary for Ut-tar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, said.

Investigating agencies have been probing him in criminal cases of alleged corruption and money laundering, charges often dismissed as a political vendetta by Mr Vadra.

Different governme-nts, he alleged in the post, have maligned him and used his nam-e to divert attention from real issues.

The BJP in a tweet tagged a story of Mr Vadra hinting at joining politics to take aims at the Congress.

“Presenting Congr-ess’ Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections,” the BJP tweeted.

The BJP has often cited the controversial land deals involving Mr Vadra to target the opposition party.

