Joint rescue operation resumed for 5 missing Army personnel in avalanche

The operation was resumed after the weather cleared and rescue parties moved to the spot in Namgya in the district at 7 am.

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): A joint operation by the Army, ITBP, local police and District Disaster Management Authority to rescue five Army personnel trapped in a snow avalanche in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on February 20, has now resumed after it was stopped on Sunday night due to inclement weather.

The operation was resumed after the weather cleared and rescue parties moved to the spot in Namgya in the district at 7 am, according to information reaching here.

The rescue parties are equipped with chain saws and drill machines for the search operation.

On Wednesday, an avalanche took place due to sliding of a glacier near Namgia Dogri, burying six soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles when they were on a routine patrol. The body of one of the soldiers was later recovered. The deceased soldier has been identified as Rajesh Kumar from Himachal Pradesh.

Few soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also injured.

Earlier also, the rescue operation has been severely hampered due to bad weather conditions. No rescue operation could be launched on Thursday because of continuous snowfall.

