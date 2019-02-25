Indian Army has resolved to eradicate terrorists, says PM

Modi also mentioned responses of families of deceased CRPF men and said that the story of every family of martyrs is full of inspiration.

New Delhi: The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers following the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that the martyrdom of 40 CRPF soldiers will keep “inspiring us relentlessly to uproot the very base of terrorism”.

In his 53rd and last Mann ki Baat broadcast before the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Modi asked people to rally together to take on the challenge of terrorism facing the country by forgetting barriers of casteism, communalism, regionalism and other differences so that the steps against terror are firmer and more decisive.

The Prime Minister also informed people that he has suspended the monthly radio broadcast for the next two months, claiming that he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May, in a way expressing confidence of his victory in the elections, as by then the results of Lok Sabha elections would have been announced.

In an apparent reference to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who the Army said were masterminds of the Pulwama attack, in an encounter, he said “retributive action was accomplished” within 100 hours of the incident.

Paying tributes to security forces, Mr Modi said he will dedicate the National War Memorial to them on Monday and added that not having such a memorial always pained and surprised him.

“I do believe that for our countrymen a visit to the National War Memorial will be akin to a pilgrimage to a holy place. The National Soldiers’ Memorial is a symbol of the nation’s gratitude to those men who made the supreme sacrifice after we gained Independence,” the Prime Minister said.