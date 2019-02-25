Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

India, All India

Holding timely elections in J-K will be test for Modi, says Omar Abdullah

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

Abdullah said except for an odd by-election, all elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha election after a visit to the state this week. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha election after a visit to the state this week. (Photo: PTI | File)

Srinagar: Holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last five years, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Monday.

"Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that have always sought to disrupt/delay polls in J&K or will polls take place on schedule? The moment of truth for PM Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last 5 years," Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was reacting to media reports that the Election Commission of India will take a call on holding Assembly polls together with the Lok Sabha election after a visit to the state this week.

Abdullah said except for an odd by-election, all elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 1995-96 have been held as per schedule.

"Will PM Modi be able to keep to this schedule or will he accept he's totally mishandled J&K? The next few days will give us the answer," he added.

Tags: pm modi, pmar abdullah, national conference
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

The three were declared brought dead by the medical centre. The investigation into the matter is underway. (Representational Images)

Woman, 2 children found dead under mysterious circumstances in Agra

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked Swamy to remain present in the court on Tuesday when the main Ayodhya matter will be taken up for hearing. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: Swamy moves SC for plea seeking fundamental right to pray

Akhilesh on Sunday met the family of Ajit Kumar, a CRPF jawan, who lost his life during the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. (Photo: File)

Akhilesh Yadav urges govt for long-term strategy to safeguard borders to defeat Pak

On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi. (File Photo)

Provide copies of seized documents to Robert Vadra: Delhi Court to ED

MOST POPULAR

1

ZAAP Aqua Pro review: A rugged party starter

2

Hijacker had issues with wife, wanted to talk to PM Sheikh Hasina: Officials

3

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

4

LG launches dual-screen 5G smartphone with new biometrics

5

Nokia 9 PureView launched with five-cameras

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham