Agitating farmers hold key to Naveen’s fate in elections

New Delhi: As political parties gear up for the coming electoral battle, political outfits in Odisha, including the ruling BJD and the Opposition — BJP and Congress — are anxiously awaiting who will the farming community’s favour when the state, where both for the Assembly and general elections are scheduled simultaneously, goes to the polls.

Many political observers feel that the st-ate is witnessing farmers consolidation “of this extent” for th-e first time and the BJD supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik will be facing his “first electoral battle” in the coming days as during his last three terms there was “har-dly any formidable opponent.”

The state has been witnessing massive agitations and protests by farmer organisations who have been expressing massive angst against the ruling BJD but even the Opposition is aware of Mr Patnaik’s personal appeal and influence over the masses.

Despite the ‘NaMo wave’ of 2014, the BJP could manage to win only one parliamentary seat out of the total 21 and 10 Asse-mbly berths out of the total 143. However, since then the saffron party has enhanced its organisation as well as support base in the state, with the Congress ground to both the BJD and the BJP.

Anti-incumbency a-gainst the sitting M-LAs of the ruling pa-rty is a major cause of worry for the BJD su-premo and the unrest among the farmers has only added to Mr Patnaik’s worries.

Of the total population of the state, nearly 72 per cent belong to the farming community and therefore, both the ruling and the Opposition parties are trying to woo them. While the ruling BJD has launched and promoting KAL-IA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme, op-position parties are reminding the farmers how their major c-ause of concern, irrigation measures, rem-ains neglected by the Patnaik government.

However, sensing that the issue could dent the BJD’s poll prospects, Mr Patnaik and his ministers have started meetings with the farmers. Knowing well that Mr Patnaik’s “charisma” could tilt the farmers towards the BJD, the BJP has activated its cadre to reach out to the community.