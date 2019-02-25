Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

India, All India

Agitated by shortage of teachers in govt school, HP villagers to boycott LS polls

ANI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 9:31 am IST

According to locals, school does not have teachers for major subjects. At present, the school is running with merely three teachers.

Gartantra, a student said, 'I have to walk 5 miles every day for attending the school. I have a dream of becoming an engineer but there is no teacher in the school for major subjects'. (Photo: ANI)
 Gartantra, a student said, 'I have to walk 5 miles every day for attending the school. I have a dream of becoming an engineer but there is no teacher in the school for major subjects'. (Photo: ANI)

Rampur: The people of Rampur village have found an unusual way to mark their protest against the shortage of teachers in a government-run school.

The villagers have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in order to draw the attention of the government towards the ongoing crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Gartantra, a student said: "I have to walk 5 miles every day for attending the school. I have a dream of becoming an engineer but there is no teacher in the school for major subjects. We all are worried now as we have our board examinations in March."

Another student, Kritika also spoke on the same lines and said due to the paucity of teachers in the school her studies are getting affected. "I have a dream of becoming a teacher, but now I feel that I would not be able to achieve it as there is no one in school who can guide us," he said.

Locals informed ANI that the school does not have teachers for major subjects such as Science and Mathematics. At present, the school is running with merely three teachers.

"There are some children who walk for 10 kilometres daily to attend the school. Today, parents and other heads of the villages have gathered and will soon chalk out a plan for the next move. They will hold a discussion on the same later in the day," a protester said.

Tags: government school, lok sabha polls
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh

Latest From India

Petitions question the validity of Article 35 A, which is often considered critical for peace, law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: DC)

SC to hear Article 35A, Mufti warns of fallout for 'hare-brained' decision

A joint operation by the Army, ITBP, local police and District Disaster Management Authority to rescue five Army personnel trapped in a snow avalanche in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on February 20, has now resumed after it was stopped on Sunday night due to inclement weather. (Photo: File)

Joint rescue operation resumed for 5 missing Army personnel in avalanche

Preparations for the rally are in full swing and posters in Gujarati have been put up across the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Sankalp rally': Priyanka’s first public address in Gujarat on Feb 28

The proposal, which was passed in November 2018 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. (Photo: File)

UN lauds Odisha govt for proposing women's reservation

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

2

LG launches dual-screen 5G smartphone with new biometrics

3

Nokia 9 PureView launched with five-cameras

4

Huawei breaks price ceiling with $2,600 folding 5G smartphone

5

IIT-Bombay student films woman bathing, gets arrested

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham