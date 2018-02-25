The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:08 AM IST

India, All India

NIA to seek Interpol Red Corner notice against Pak envoy wanted in terror plot

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2018, 6:16 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2018, 6:17 pm IST

Officials in the agency said the paperwork was being completed and would be sent soon to the Interpol headquarters.

Pak diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui was chargesheeted for allegedly conspiring to launch terror strikes on the US and Israeli consulates in South India. (Photo: Representational | File)
 Pak diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui was chargesheeted for allegedly conspiring to launch terror strikes on the US and Israeli consulates in South India. (Photo: Representational | File)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated the process for securing an Interpol Red Corner notice against Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui, who was chargesheeted last week for allegedly conspiring to launch terror strikes on the US and Israeli consulates in South India.

Officials in the agency said the paperwork was being completed and would be sent soon to the Interpol headquarters based in Lyon in France for issuance of the Red Corner notice against Siddiqui, who during his stint at Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka during 2014 had conspired to carry out terror strikes in India.

He was named by a Sri Lankan resident Sakir Hussain, who is at present undergoing a simple imprisonment after pleading guilty in a court of law. He was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after the Intelligence Bureau busted the conspiracy in April 2014. His jail term will end next year.

Hussain had carried out reconnaissance of the US consulate in Chennai and Israeli consulate in Bangalore to facilitate a terror strike similar to 26/11. For this, two terrorists were to be flown in from Maldives.

Siddiqui was working as visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo but had to be repatriated to Islamabad after India mounted pressure on Sri Lanka about his alleged activities targeting this country.

He was nailed after the NIA was handed over evidence by the US authorities. The documents handed over by the US to India established communication between Hussain and 'Shahjee', a Pakistani national introduced to the accused allegedly by a Pakistani diplomat working with its mission in Sri Lanka.

The NIA, which has carried out the probe into the conspiracy meticulously, had sent a request under Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to the US for details from service provider whose email was being used by Hussain to communicate to his handler in Sri Lanka.

The response provided by US authorities following the request under the MLAT showed that the account was being operated by "Shahjee" who had provided the name while registering with the email account, the officials said. There have been communications with some email addresses in Pakistan and even personal account of Siddiqui, they said.

The email account is also alleged to have been operated under the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, they said.

The code name for the terror plot to attack the US consulate in Chennai was "wedding hall" which was to be executed by "cooks", a code for terrorists who were to gain entry from Maldives into India.

Hussain had given a detailed description of his meetings with various Pakistani officials based in Sri Lanka as well as two "fidayeen" (suicide attackers) whom he had met in Bangkok.

Hussain was told by a Pakistani official, who was of a higher rank than Siddiqui, that the project to carry out the attack at the US consulate in Chennai would be code-named as "wedding hall" and "cooks" was the code for the two terrorists who would have executed the plan.

"Spice" was the code name for the bomb devices which were to be planted at the consulate, they said.

The NIA had taken over the case from the Tamil Nadu Police. It carried out a detailed probe into the matter after registering a case against Hussain for alleged criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts targeting a foreign consulate located in South India as well as to circulate high quality fake Indian currency notes and thereby threatening the security and monetary stability of the country.

Tags: nia, terrorist, interpol, amir zubair siddiqui, terror strikes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rome’s Colosseum turns red in protest against Pak’s blasphemy laws for Asia Bibi

2

Sridevi's death puts spotlight on rise of heart attack cases in women

3

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

4

Bihar: Woman BDO asks Hindu couples to take 8 ‘pheras’

5

Pune man builds toilets out of thermocol , can be made in 2 hrs with cement coating

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died of heart attack in Dubai on Sunday. (Picture: Twitter/@SrideviBKapoor)

RIP Sridevi (1963-2018): The first woman superstar of Indian cinema

Bollywood star Ranver Singh was present at The Premier League, Rani Mukerji was promoting her film 'Hichki' on the show, Ishaan-Jhanvi were seen chilling together and see exclusive pictures of other Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Ranveer at event, Rani promotes Hichki and Ishaan-Jhanvi clicked

With their film releasing on Friday, the teams of ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ held screenings for the industry at separate events in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Kartik, Rakul, Urvashi, others watch Welcome to New York, SKTKS

The team of ‘Baaghi 2’ launched the trailer of the action film in a grand manner in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baaghi 2: Tiger, Disha's chopper landing, eyes for each other do the talking

Numerous Bollywood stars were present in Waldorf Astoria Ras al Khaimah, UAE on Tuesday for wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. (Photos: Instagram)

Sridevi, Anil together, Sonam, Arjun, KJo, stars galore as Mohit Marwah gets hitched

Actor Mohit Marwah is all set to get married and his big Kapoor family turned up for the celebrations in UAE. (Photo: Instagram)

Kapoors and celebrations: Sridevi, Arjun, others in UAE for Mohit's wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham