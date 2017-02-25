The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:07 AM IST

India, All India

Coordinate efforts to curb stone-pelting: Army Chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 25, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2017, 1:23 am IST

General Bipin Rawat holds talks with top Army commanders in Srinagar.

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat salutes the remains of Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin Rather in Srinagar. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat salutes the remains of Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin Rather in Srinagar. (Photo: Asian Age)

Srinagar: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday called for coordinated efforts by security forces to deal with stone-pelting as he paid homage here to three jawans killed in a militant ambush in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

The Army commanders in the state their seniors in Sena Bhavan in Delhi are keen on revisiting the strategy on counter-insurgency operations in view of the rise in fatalities among its men while fighting militants.

The Army Chief held talks with top Army commanders at the Srinagar headquarters of its 15 Corps and visited Victor and Kilo Force headquarters outside the city and was briefed about the prevailing situation and the recent operations conducted by the security forces in the Valley.

“They made supreme sacrifice and the entire nation salutes them,” Gen. Rawat said after laying wreaths on the remains of the slain jawans at a ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

“As the entire nation salutes the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in Thursday’s terrorist attack, the Army gave a befitting farewell to its bravehearts in the solemn ceremony,” the Army said in a statement.

Security experts and local analysts are of the view that the security forces should no more take militants active in the state as “amateurish” since they are now better trained and better equipped. Moreover, they are hardcore and extremely devoted to their “cause” compared to the preceding generation of militants.

Some Army officials are of the view that the standing instructions that maximum restraint should be exercised and other steps taken to avoid collateral damage during encounters are preventing the security forces from undertaking an “all-out offensive” against militants in populated areas.

As incidents of civilians relocating to encounter sites to help militants in escaping security dragnet during counter-insurgency operations have gone up recently, Gen. Rawat had earlier warned such people would be treated as anti-nationals and would face “harsh” action. However, some mainstream Opposition parties and separatists viewed this as an “open threat” to the people of J&K, although defence minister Manohar Parrikar defended the Army Chief, saying his statement was in national interest.

Defecnce spokesman  Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that  Gen. Rawat during his visit to the Valley reviewed the “collaborative measures” of security forces towards ensuring peace and calm in the region and interacted with local commanders and troops “urging them to continue discharging their duty with utmost professionalism”.

Lance Naik Ghulam Mohiuddin (a local Kashmiri), Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar and Sapper Sreejith MJ were killed in Thursday’s ambush. The Army Chief also condoled the death of an elederly woman, Taja Begum, who was hit by a stray bullet during the gunfight. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and by  senior ministers.

Tags: bipin rawat, militant, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Japan clocks out early for 'Premium Friday'

2

Video: 2 heroic men rescue little girl trapped in window grille

3

World's heaviest woman from Egypt sheds 50 kilos in 12 days

4

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

5

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham