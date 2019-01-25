Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

T'gana BJP attacks Cong for 'Draupadi cheerharan' poster; says it's insult for women

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 11:58 am IST

T'gana BJP spokesperson, questioned whether Priyanka would 'approve' of women and Hindu mythological characters being used in cartoons.

The poster was titled 'Democracy in Telangana' shows voters as Draupadi being 'disrobed' by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is shown as the Kauravas and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, standing on either side as silent spectators. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Hyderabad: The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi after a cartoon put up by his party in Telangana used Draupadi's Vastraharan from Mahabharata as an analogy during the protests on Thursday in Hyderabad.

The poster was titled 'Democracy in Telangana' shows voters as Draupadi being 'disrobed' by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is shown as the Kauravas and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, standing on either side as silent spectators.

The Congress held a protest against the alleged failures of the poll panel to ensure free-and-fair Assembly elections in the state.

Krishna Sagar Rao, Telangana BJP spokesperson, questioned whether the newly-appointed Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would "approve" of women and Hindu mythological characters being used in cartoons.

Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, who also features in the cartoon, said that though it is everyone's right to protest, the way Congress workers used Draupadi in the poster "was completely wrong."

"What if someone creates a cartoon of Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. How would the party react? I respect Sonia Gandhi a lot. The Congress party can protest for their rights but not in such a way that insults women," Owaisi added.

However, the Telangana Congress election committee chief, Marri Shashidhar Reddy said that he found nothing wrong in the posters.

"The BJP must be out of their mind for seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi and local Congress leaders. I will take complete responsibility for this poster. It has nothing to do with Hindu sentiment as it is a depiction showing what democracy in Telangana is being subjected to...The Election Commission is silent and they have failed to identify the mistakes in the electoral rolls. I being a Hindu will never do anything to hurt Hindu sentiments," Reddy said.

