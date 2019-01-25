Soldier slain in J&K, a former militant, to get Ashok Chakra

Wani, 38, who hailed from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district, died on November 25 during a fierce gunfight with six terrorists.

New Delhi: Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, a militant-turned-soldier who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Kashmir in November last year, has been awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. President Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the gallant soldier’s wife, Mahajabeen, on the Republic Day, officials said Thursday.

Wani, 38, who hailed from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district, died on November 25 during a fierce gunfight with six terrorists. Under intense hail of bullets, he eliminated the “district commander” of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) and one foreign terrorist in a daring display of courage.

He was a militant but later joined the mainstream. He joined the Army’s 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 2004. Wani was a recipient of the Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018.