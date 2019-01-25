Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:41 AM IST

India, All India

RJD leader killed, Opposition slams Nitish Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 5:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 5:34 am IST

ccording to Opposition parties here, Raghubar Rai was the sixth political leader to have been killed in Bihar within a span of few months.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: An RJD leader was shot dead early on Thursday in Samastipur district, prompting a scathing attack by Opposition parties against chief minister Nitish Kumar’s “good governance”.

Reacting sharply over the incident RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “The chief minister has been maintaining silence while Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and RJD leaders are being killed here. It seems that by maintaining silence on the issue you are protecting these criminals. The latest crime statistics show the situation of lawlessness in Bihar.”

According to Opposition parties here, Raghubar Rai was the sixth political leader to have be-en killed in Bihar within a span of few months.

Earlier five RLSP leaders were murdered in the state. Foll-owing the incident, RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam case, also expressed his concerns over rising cases of murders in the state.

In a tweet, he said, “While people are being killed like insects but he (Nitish Kumar) is playing the same old record and saying that rule of law exists in Bihar.”

According to the police here, Raghubar Rai an influential RJD leader was on a morning walk when two unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen shot at him near his residence in Samastipur district on Thursday morning.

He was rushed to Darbhanga Medical college hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Angry over the murder, his supporters blocked the Darbhanga-Patna route and demanded action against the murders.

“Unidentified gunmen escaped from the scene of the crime after firing at him. We are trying to trace the vehicle and all those who have been involved in the murder of RJD leader”, Samastipur superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur told reporters.

Tags: nitish kumar, rjd leader
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

The CBI had taken over the investigation after the present Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh ordered an inquiry into the beautification project of the Gomti river front.

Gomti river project: ED raids in several states

Chanda Kochhar, former CEO of the ICICI bank (Photo: File)

CBI books Kochhars, Venugopal Dhoot for loan fraud

Hari Kunzru, novelist

Part of tree falls at Jaipur Literature Festival, 4 hurt

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Priyanka given target to form UP govt, says Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

2

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

3

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

4

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

5

Boeing's flying car lifts off

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham