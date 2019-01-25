RJD leader killed, Opposition slams Nitish Kumar

ccording to Opposition parties here, Raghubar Rai was the sixth political leader to have been killed in Bihar within a span of few months.

Patna: An RJD leader was shot dead early on Thursday in Samastipur district, prompting a scathing attack by Opposition parties against chief minister Nitish Kumar’s “good governance”.

Reacting sharply over the incident RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “The chief minister has been maintaining silence while Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and RJD leaders are being killed here. It seems that by maintaining silence on the issue you are protecting these criminals. The latest crime statistics show the situation of lawlessness in Bihar.”

Earlier five RLSP leaders were murdered in the state. Foll-owing the incident, RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam case, also expressed his concerns over rising cases of murders in the state.

In a tweet, he said, “While people are being killed like insects but he (Nitish Kumar) is playing the same old record and saying that rule of law exists in Bihar.”

According to the police here, Raghubar Rai an influential RJD leader was on a morning walk when two unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen shot at him near his residence in Samastipur district on Thursday morning.

He was rushed to Darbhanga Medical college hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Angry over the murder, his supporters blocked the Darbhanga-Patna route and demanded action against the murders.

“Unidentified gunmen escaped from the scene of the crime after firing at him. We are trying to trace the vehicle and all those who have been involved in the murder of RJD leader”, Samastipur superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur told reporters.