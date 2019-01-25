Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

India, All India

Ravi Shankar Prasad backs use of EVMs, says need to trust EC

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 3:18 pm IST

Remarks came a day after CEC asserted that EC would not be 'intimidated or bullied' into giving up EVMs and going back to era of ballot.

'I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again,' Prasad said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday backed the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) and said there is a need to trust the Election Commission and respect the sanctity of the institution.

His remarks came a day after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted that the EC would not be "intimidated or bullied" into giving up EVMs and going back to the era of ballot boxes.

On Monday, a self-proclaimed cyber expert had claimed the machines can be hacked and that the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged. Following his claims, several opposition parties have demanded the use of ballot papers in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"I do not wish to make a political comment. I wish to say it with all respect that the same machine has shown the victory of my party (BJP) and also the defeat of my party. The same machine has shown regional players getting success time and time again," Prasad said.

He made these remarks at a National Voters Day event organised by the EC where President Ram Nath Kovind and CEC Arora were present. The minister said the kind of trust the poll panel has shown in new technology backed by "most profound technical oversight is something we all need to respect".

He said the elections in India and the conduct of elections are being discussed globally. "We need to trust EC, respect the sanctity of the institution of EC," he said.

On Thursday, the Congress had said it sounds "strange" when the Election Commission presents itself as an advocate for EVMs.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the Election Commission has been entrusted the task to conduct elections and it should take the views of various stakeholders, including people and political parties, before arriving at such a decision. "It looks strange and odd sometimes when the Election Commission presents itself and acts as an advocate of the EVMs," he had told reporters.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, election commission, 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

