Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, All India

Priyanka given target to form UP govt, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 2:11 am IST

The SP and the BSP recently forged an alliance for UP for the coming Lok Sabha polls, keeping the Congress out of the pact.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Amethi: Signalling a long-term focus on regaining power in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he has given his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, newly-appointed party general secretary entrusted with charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, the target of ensuring that the party ousts chief minister Yogi Adityanath and forms the next government in the state.

The Congress will also fight the coming Lok Sabha polls with “full strength”, he said at a public meeting in his constituency while wrapping up his two-day tour.

Ms Vadra has been given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh east, while Jyotiraditya Scindia holds charge of UP west. The Congress president said, “Priyanka and Scindia have been given a target. That is to form a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh in the next election by defeating and wiping out the BJP.” “Unlike PM Modi, I do not talk of a ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ but speak with respect,” Mr Gandhi said, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s call to “free” India of the Congress.

“Whether it is Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, everywhere the Congress will fight with full might on the front foot, and you will see that after the Vidhan Sabha elections there will be a Congress government in the state,” he said. The Congress has decided to go solo in West Bengal as well, sources said. On Wednesday, the Congress broke ties with the TDP, with which it fought the recent Assembly polls in Telangana, and announced its decision to contest the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh on its own.

The start of Mr Gandhi’s two-day visit to Amethi, on Wednesday coincided with the formal entry of Ms Vadra in politics, after years of speculation on whether she would take the plunge. However, it is still not clear whether she herself will contest the parliamentary elections.

Mr Gandhi criticised the Central government over the Rafale aircraft deal and accused the Prime Minister of “waiving” industrialists’ loans, charges countered earlier by the government.

“The watchman proved to be a thief,” he said, and repeated the slogan, “Gali gali mein shor hai, chowkidar chor hai.”

The Congress president said that the Prime Minister had not kept his poll promise on creating jobs, and suggested that the BJP government had slowed development in his constituency.

“You will get your food park back, not 99 per cent but 101 per cent. All development projects that have been stalled by Narendra Modi and Yogiji to hurt you will be back,” he said, assuring voters in his constituency of restoring some of the stalled projects.

Earlier in the morning, Mr Gandhi visited a local Shiva temple after meeting party workers at a guesthouse.

Addressing a public meeting in Salon area, he termed himself, his sister and mother Sonia Gandhi as “soldiers” for the people of the constituency.

While Mr Gandhi won the 2014 parliamentary elections from Amethi, Sonia Gandhi is an MP from adjacent Rae Bareli.

Both fall under the eastern UP turf carved out by the Congress for Ms Vadra. Prime Minister’s Varanasi constituency and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur are also in eastern UP.

Mr Gandhi reiterated that he has full respect for leaders like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The SP and the BSP recently forged an alliance for UP for the coming Lok Sabha polls, keeping the Congress out of the pact.

Attacking the BJP, Mr Gandhi said, “The BJP people are spreading hatred in the name of religion, caste and region. They get people of UP and Bihar thrown out of Gujarat, get Hindus and Muslims fight each other.”

“Narendra Modi means hatred, he is the symbol of hatred. We will remove Modi in 2019 and no one can stop this,” he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi vadra
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

The greater privatisation of India’s economy under Modi Sarkar: A tale of many ideas

Union minister Manoj Sinha

Priyanka entry in politics not to impact results: BJP

ASER 2017 was carried out in a total of 28 districts of 24 states. About 2,000 volunteers from 35 partner institutions, visited more than 25,000 households in 1,641 villages, surveying more than 30,000 14 to 18 year olds in all.

Plain truth: Math still problematic for kids

The two examinations will be mathematics – standard for the existing level and mathematics - basic for the easier level for the academic session ending in March 2020 onwards, according to a circular issued by the CBSE.

CBSE to eliminate students’ fear of maths

MOST POPULAR

1

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

2

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

3

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

4

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

5

Boeing's flying car lifts off

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham