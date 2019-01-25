Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

India, All India

Priyanka entry in politics not to impact results: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 2:02 am IST

Sinha said it is just “an eye wash” and has “become a joke” as those who did not take loan have also been included in the list of loan waive.

Union minister Manoj Sinha
 Union minister Manoj Sinha

New Delhi: A day after the Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s general secretary incharge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Thursday claimed that the development will have no impact in the region of the politically crucial state, where the saffron party had bagged 71 of the 80 parliamentary berths in 2014 and 312 of the 403 assembly seats in 2017.

The BJP claimed that Priyanka Gandhi’s formal entry in the Congress might be a “big news” in Delhi but will have no effect on the coming Lok Sabha polls as the coming electoral battle will be fought on a “different plane” where people will vote for performance and stressed that the Narendra Modi led government has “changed the lives of 22 crore fa-milies with its development policies.

Union minister Manoj Sinha, who is Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur in eastern UP, said Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment is an attempt by the Congress to gain some importance in the state as it was left in a “bad shape” after being left out of the SP-BSP alliance.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made a general secretary and you people have been discussing it in Delhi. But it seems that people of the region of which she has been made in-charge are not noticing it,” Union minister Mr Sinha said, adding her presence would have no impact on the general election. Mr Sinha also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his use of “impolite” words against Mr Modi during his visit to Amethi, saying such language is “not used even in panchayat politics”.

On the farm loan waiver announcement made by the Congress in states of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and also in Karnataka, where it is sharing power with the JD(S), Mr Sinha said it is just “an eye wash” and has “become a joke” as those who did not take loan have also been included in the list of loan waive.

Mr Sinha accused Mr Gandhi of fooling and misleading people and said the Congress and its president only give slogans to garner votes and once in power forget everything.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Priyanka given target to form UP govt, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

The greater privatisation of India’s economy under Modi Sarkar: A tale of many ideas

ASER 2017 was carried out in a total of 28 districts of 24 states. About 2,000 volunteers from 35 partner institutions, visited more than 25,000 households in 1,641 villages, surveying more than 30,000 14 to 18 year olds in all.

Plain truth: Math still problematic for kids

The two examinations will be mathematics – standard for the existing level and mathematics - basic for the easier level for the academic session ending in March 2020 onwards, according to a circular issued by the CBSE.

CBSE to eliminate students’ fear of maths

MOST POPULAR

1

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

2

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

3

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

4

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

5

Boeing's flying car lifts off

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham