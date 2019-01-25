Priyanka entry in politics not to impact results: BJP

Sinha said it is just “an eye wash” and has “become a joke” as those who did not take loan have also been included in the list of loan waive.

New Delhi: A day after the Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s general secretary incharge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Thursday claimed that the development will have no impact in the region of the politically crucial state, where the saffron party had bagged 71 of the 80 parliamentary berths in 2014 and 312 of the 403 assembly seats in 2017.

The BJP claimed that Priyanka Gandhi’s formal entry in the Congress might be a “big news” in Delhi but will have no effect on the coming Lok Sabha polls as the coming electoral battle will be fought on a “different plane” where people will vote for performance and stressed that the Narendra Modi led government has “changed the lives of 22 crore fa-milies with its development policies.

Union minister Manoj Sinha, who is Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur in eastern UP, said Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment is an attempt by the Congress to gain some importance in the state as it was left in a “bad shape” after being left out of the SP-BSP alliance.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made a general secretary and you people have been discussing it in Delhi. But it seems that people of the region of which she has been made in-charge are not noticing it,” Union minister Mr Sinha said, adding her presence would have no impact on the general election. Mr Sinha also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his use of “impolite” words against Mr Modi during his visit to Amethi, saying such language is “not used even in panchayat politics”.

On the farm loan waiver announcement made by the Congress in states of Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and also in Karnataka, where it is sharing power with the JD(S), Mr Sinha said it is just “an eye wash” and has “become a joke” as those who did not take loan have also been included in the list of loan waive.

Mr Sinha accused Mr Gandhi of fooling and misleading people and said the Congress and its president only give slogans to garner votes and once in power forget everything.