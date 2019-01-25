Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

Panel fails to agree on new CBI chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
No decision on the CBI director was taken at the meeting.

Nageshwar Rao
New Delhi: The meeting of the high-powered selection committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on the next CBI director remained inconclusive Thursday. Sources said “no decision on the CBI director” was taken at the meeting.

The sources added that a list of senior IPS officers along with their dossiers was shared with the panel members. But no decision was taken, and another meeting of the committee will be called soon to finalise the name. The meeting at the Prime Minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence was attended by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge. The CBI director’s post has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who was engaged in a bitter battle with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on corruption charges.  Both Mr Verma and Mr Asthana had accused each other of impropriety.

Mr Verma, after being removed as CBI director, was named director-general of fire services, civil defence and home guards, a less significant position. He did not accept the offer and wrote to the government saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he had turned 60. He had taken over as CBI chief on February 1, 2017 for a fixed two-year tenure.

In a letter to the secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT), Mr Verma said he could not accept the new assignment offered by the government as he had superannuated on July 31, 2017. The Centre is yet to make public its decision on Mr Verma’s letter.

Tags: narendra modi, nageshwar rao, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

