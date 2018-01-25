The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul given seat in 4th row for R-Day parade, Cong calls it ‘cheap politics’

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 8:06 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 8:07 pm IST

Amit Shah has also been always assigned a seat in the front row at the R-Day parade ever since this government came to power in 2014.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the seating arrangement of political leaders as well as ministers. (Photo: PTI)
 However, there has been no official confirmation on the seating arrangement of political leaders as well as ministers. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been invited by the government for the Republic Day parade on Friday, but only to be seated in the fourth row, according to Congress leaders.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the seating arrangement of political leaders as well as ministers.

"We have come to know that the Congress president has been assigned a seat in the fourth row, unlike in past when they used to occupy a seat in the front row during the Republic Day parade," said a senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity.

The Congress leader alleged that by doing so the Modi government was resorting to "cheap politics".

The leader, however, maintained that Rahul Gandhi will be attending the function irrespective of the seating arrangements.

Another Congress leader said the move was aimed at "humiliating" the Congress leadership at the public function that will be attended by head of governments/states of all the 10 ASEAN countries.

Congress sources said the party president has always been seated in the front row since independence, including Sonia Gandhi, who as the party chief has always been given a seat in the front row.

BJP president Amit Shah has also been always assigned a seat in the front row at the Republic Day parade ever since this government came to power in 2014.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, republic day, asean, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

2

Watch: When Pujara left Kohli and co in splits

3

Galaxy S9, S9+ MWC launch confirmed, will be camera-focused

4

Google Doodle marks Virginia Woolf's birthday

5

iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham