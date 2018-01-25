The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

India, All India

India shares ASEAN vision for rule based societies, values of peace: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 7:05 pm IST

Thanking the leaders for their presence, PM said 'their collective presence in India has touched hearts of my 1.25 billion fellow Indians'.

The Prime Minister said India was committed to work with the with the ASEAN nations to enhance collaboration in the maritime domain.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Prime Minister said India was committed to work with the with the ASEAN nations to enhance collaboration in the maritime domain.  (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the ASEAN leaders to the ASEAN-India commemorative summit.

The PM said it was India's privilege to host the 10 top leaders, who will be the honorable guests of the 69th Republic Day celebrations.

Modi said, the partnership which has evolved since 1992 has been successful in implementing the objective of ASEAN-India partisanship for peace, progress and shared prosperity through five year plan of action.

Thanking the leaders for their presence, Modi said "their collective presence in India has touched hearts of my 1.25 billion fellow Indians".

The Prime Minister said India was committed to work with the with the ASEAN nations to enhance collaboration in the maritime domain. 

"Maritime security cooperation has been our major focus during discussions," PM said.

"Freedom of navigation will be a key focus of India- ASEAN in the maritime domain," he added.

"India shares the ASEAN vision for rule based societies and values of peace," he said while addressing the plenary session of India-ASEAN summit.

Quoting Ramayana, Buddhism and Islam, Modi said India and the ASEAN nations enjoy shared culture and civilisation linkages.

The highest-level of participation at the summit comes in the backdrop of increasing Chinese economic and military assertiveness in the region.

The event will mark 25 years of India's ties with the Southeast Asian bloc.

The Republic Day parade on Friday will witness a record setting presence of ASEAN leaders. This comes at a time when India is keen on changing its 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' policy.

Modi earlier on Thursday, held bilateral talks with his counterpart from Thailand Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on strengthening cooperation in strategic areas of trade, defence and security.

Modi also held meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the current chair of the ASEAN grouping, and Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah. The prime minister has had bilateral meetings with six ASEAN leaders since Wednesday.

In a series of tweets after these meetings, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Our 'Act East' complementing Thailand's Act West policy! Prime Minister Modi met with PM of Thailand."

On the eve of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to celebrate 25 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, Modi had held bilateral meetings with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday.

China on Thursday reacted guardedly to India hosting the ASEAN leaders on the country's 69th Republic Day and hoped that it will help maintain peace, stability and the development of the region.

Tags: narendra modi, asean, lee hsien loong, darussalam hassanal bolkiah, aung san suu kyi, nguyen xuan phuc, rodrigo duterte
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

2

Watch: When Pujara left Kohli and co in splits

3

Galaxy S9, S9+ MWC launch confirmed, will be camera-focused

4

Google Doodle marks Virginia Woolf's birthday

5

iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham