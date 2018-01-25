The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, All India

Congress keeps options open over move to impeach CJI

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 2:58 am IST

Under the Constitution, 50 Rajya Sabha members and 100 Lok Sabha MPs can move an impeachment motion against a Supreme Court judge.

CJI Dipak Misra
 CJI Dipak Misra

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday kept “open-ended” the option of moving a motion of impeachment against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in the coming Budget Session of Parliament, saying its leaders in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would talk to other parties and then take a stand in the matter.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said on Tuesday that the Opposition parties are in talks with each other on moving an impeachment motion against the CJI two weeks after four senior judges questioned the allocation of cases in the Supreme Court.

“After talking to all parties, our leaders in both Houses will make our stand clear on the impeachment of CJI Misra,” Congress leader R.P.N. Singh told reporters.

Under the Constitution, 50 Rajya Sabha members and 100 Lok Sabha MPs can move an impeachment motion against a Supreme Court judge. Once a motion is moved, it is mandatory for the Chair to admit it and form a committee to enquire into the charges.

Sources said, however, that the Congress was far more interested in keeping up political pressure on the judiciary rather than actually moving a motion. A senior Congress leader said the party was a divided house on moving an impeachment motion. While some leaders like Kapil Sibal favour such a motion, others, like former ministers P. Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid, are against it.

Mr Yechury said on Tuesday that his party was reaching out to other Opposition parties to discuss the possibility of bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. He said he had already got on board parties like the Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, the JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav faction and was in talks with the Samajwadi Party to move an impeachment motion against the CJI in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition parties have already called for a probe into the issues flagged by the four judges, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the judiciary should sort it out itself.

The Budget Session of Parliament is due to begin on January 29 and the 2018-19 Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The first phase of the session will end on February 9, and Parliament will meet again after the recess from March 5 to April 6.

Tags: dipak misra, sitaram yechury, budget session

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Doodle marks Virgina Woolf's birthday

2

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

3

Apple makes HomePod available for sale, to start at $349

4

Smartphones result in decreasing self- esteem, happiness: Study

5

Video: Man spills entire champagne worth £30,000 on floor of nightclub

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham