Thursday, Jan 25, 2018

India, All India

BJP’s use of hatred, violence setting nation on fire: Rahul on ‘Padmaavat’ row

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 11:04 am IST

Cong chief also condemned the violence against children by the mobs which have been protesting against the release of the film.

Congress also slammed the BJP government in Haryana over its 'failure' to maintain law and order in the state. (Photo: File/AP)
 Congress also slammed the BJP government in Haryana over its 'failure' to maintain law and order in the state. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP which leads the government in Haryana, where anti-"Padmaavat" protesters on Wednesday attacked a bus carrying school children, alleging that the party's use of "hatred and violence" is setting the country on fire.

The Congress President also condemned the violence against children by the mobs which have been protesting the release of the controversial film.

"There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Gandhi tweeted.

The opposition party also slammed the BJP government in Haryana over its "failure" to maintain law and order in the state.

Around 20-25 students of a leading Gurgaon school had a narrow escape when a frenzied mob attacked their bus, a day ahead of the controversial film's scheduled release.

Congress's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to term the attack as "unacceptable" and "reprehensible" that endangered the lives of children.

"Unacceptable, reprehensible and devastating as vandals attack school bus and Haryana Roadways bus in Gurgaon endangering the lives of innocent children and passengers."

"Terrified children cry inconsolably and anarchy prevails. Khattar Govt fails again miserably in upholding law and order (sic)," he tweeted.

The students were on their way home when a group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked their bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle. The miscreants also pelted the bus with stones.

Violent protestors also torched a bus in Sohna, where they pelted a fire tender with stones and forced it back when it came to douse the fire, local officials said.

Despite prohibitory orders in Gurgaon, hundreds of Shree Rajput Karni Sena supporters protested at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.

Violence spread to towns and cities in many states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, a day ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, as fringe groups opposing it remained defiant.

