The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:48 AM IST

India, All India

20 PSU banks to get Rs 88,139 crores in fresh funding

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 2:58 am IST

Arun Jaitley said steps need to be taken to ensure that the governance of banks follows the highest standards.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As part of its recapitalisation roadmap, the finance ministry said on Wednesday that Rs 88,139 crores will be infused into 20 public sector banks in 2017-18, including Rs 80,000 crores through recapitalisation bonds and Rs 8,139 crores as budgetary support.

Another Rs 10,312 crores funds will be raised from the market for the current fiscal, taking the total capital inflows to around Rs 1 lakh crores in 2017-18. In October, the government had unveiled Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year capital infusion plan in state-owned banks to strengthen their balance sheets. This will free state-owned banks’ balance sheets so that they can start lending.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said steps need to be taken to ensure that the governance of banks follows the highest standards. “We inherited a very major problem and therefore have been involved in finding a solution to that problem,” he said. “Now the entire object of this exercise is that the government has the prime responsibility
of keeping the public sector banks in good health,” Mr Jaitley said.

The finance ministry said that the Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds, to be issued to public sector banks (PSBs), will not have impact on fiscal deficit as they will be cash neutral.

Economic affairs secretary S.C. Garg said that these bonds will not have Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and have tenure of 10-15 years. SLR is a portion of deposits that banks need to invest in government securities.

Rajeev Kumar, secretary, department of financial services, said bank recapitalisation is dependent on performance and reforms undertaken by the lenders. He said loans above Rs 250 crore will undergo special monitoring and red flags whenever the original covenants of the loans are violated. Bank have also been instructed to become more professional. Finance ministry would gauge the performance of banks on parameters like customer responsiveness, responsible banking, credit offtake, MSME lending, deepening financial inclusion and digitalisation.

IDBI Bank will get the most  capital infusion of Rs 10,610 crore in the current fiscal. State Bank of India will get Rs 8,800 crore capital and Bank of India, Rs 9,232 crore. UCO Bank will get Rs 6,507 crore; Punjab National Bank Rs 5,473 crore; Bank of Baroda Rs 5,375 crore; Central Bank of India Rs 5,158 crore; Canara Bank Rs 4,865 crore; Indian Overseas Bank Rs 4,694 crore and Union Bank of India Rs 4,524 crore. Oriental Bank of Commerce would get Rs 3,571 crore while Dena Bank Rs 3,045 crore, Bank of Maharashtra Rs 3,173 crore, United Bank of India Rs 2,634 crore,

Corporation Ban Rs 2,187 crore, Syndicate Bank Rs 2,839 crore, Andhra Bank Rs 1,890 crore, Allahabad Bank Rs 1,500 crore, Punjab and Sind Bank Rs 785 crore.

Tags: public sector banks, arun jaitley, statutory liquidity ratio

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Doodle marks Virgina Woolf's birthday

2

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

3

Apple makes HomePod available for sale, to start at $349

4

Smartphones result in decreasing self- esteem, happiness: Study

5

Video: Man spills entire champagne worth £30,000 on floor of nightclub

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham