The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

Ultra den in Myanmar worries Indian Army

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 1:52 am IST

Bhutan-type op needed to tackle insurgency in Northeast, say security sources.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is welcomed by Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, on his arrival at Tezpur Airport on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is welcomed by Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, on his arrival at Tezpur Airport on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The growing indulgence of Coordination Committee (CorCom) of seven militant outfits of Manipur with Ulfa (I) in Assam has alarmed the security forces, which on Tuesday stressed the need for effective action to bust the base of Northeast insurgents in Myanmar.

Pointing out that two militants killed in Sunday’s ambush in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district were Manipuri, security sources told this newspaper that it was for the first time that Manipuri militants were found to have been involved in operations with Ulfa (I) in Assam. Admitting that growing alliance of insurgent groups in Myanmar has been the major area of concern, security sources said that possibility of some external forces working behind the scene can’t be ruled out.

Referring to the route used by militants holed up in Myanmar, security sources said that it was not practically possible to sanitise entire hilly terrain of Tirap and Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh where militants are having a free run. “We may close some of the corridors between Myanmar and Arunachal Pradesh but not all,” security sources said, while stressing the need of Bhutan-like operations in Myanmar.

Security sources, however, regretted that Myanmar was reluctant and ignorant to the growing insurgent base in its territory. Though, in course of bilateral discussion, Myanmar keeps on reaffirming its opposition to the insurgent activities in its frontier region, security sources said, adding that Myanmar is the last resort for the Northeast insurgent groups.

Pointing out that despite their repeated attempts Northeast militants have failed to re-enter Bhutan and Bangladesh, security sources said that role of some Chinese agencies is also suspected in polarising the Northeast insurgents. Meanwhile, some heavily armed militants on Tuesday ambushed a convoy of trucks and oil tankers along a National Highway that connects Assam with Manipur. There were no casualties despite fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and the armed rebels near Khongkhang.

Police said that a convoy of about 300 trucks and oil tankers were proceeding from Jiribam under armed escort of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Seema Suraksha Bal personnel when some armed militants opened fire on it on National Highways 37. The militants punctured one of the oil tankers but the drivers succeeded in plugging the holes, security sources said.

Tags: insurgents, myanmar, central reserve police force (crpf)
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham