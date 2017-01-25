The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

Sweden terminated Bofors scam probe to save Rajiv from embarrassment: CIA

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

The CIA also said that Sweden's probe into bribes allegedly paid to its officials was terminated after Rajiv's visit to Stockholm in 1988.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: A recently declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report has said that Sweden called off its investigation into the Bofors arms scandal in order to save former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi from 'embarrassment'.

According to an NDTV report, the CIA files also say that Sweden's investigation into bribes allegedly paid to its officials was terminated after Rajiv made a visit to Stockholm in 1988.

The scandal, which surfaced in the late 1980s, was based on allegations that Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors paid huge kickbacks to Rajiv Gandhi and others for the sale of its artillery gun to India.

However, in 2004, a Delhi court said that there was no evidence of Rajiv Gandhi’s involvement in the scandal.

The CIA report is titled "Sweden's Bofors Arms Scandal". The agency said the company allegedly bribed Indian middlemen and officials in connection with New Delhi's Rs 100 billion purchase of 155mm Howitzers.

The report added that Swedish investigators conducted a national audit of Bofors' transactions with India. The audit indicated that as much as 40 million dollars were paid in commissions to middlemen.

The agency also noted that Bofors “almost certainly made payments - either straight to Indian officials, or to middlemen who in turn paid off officials.”

“Word of the pay-offs leaked, sparking domestic difficulties for Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Stockholm wanted to save Gandhi the troubles caused him by the Swedish leak, and Nobel industries wanted to avoid a bribery indictment. The two sides cooperated, therefore, on a scheme to keep details of the payment secret. Stockholm eventually called off the entire bribery investigation,” the report concludes.

Tags: bofors scandal, rajiv gandhi, cia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Oldest candidate? 95-year-old woman files nomination from Agra

2

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

3

Republic Day: 777 personnel to be awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

4

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

5

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham