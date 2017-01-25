The Asian Age | News

Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Zayed signs 13 pacts

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day function in New Delhi tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Photo: PIB)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday signed 13 pacts, including one on strategic cooperation.

Crown Prince Al Nayhan is the chief guest for Republic Day on January 26.

Speaking on the occasion of signing of pacts, Modi said, “UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend, an important region of the world.”

“I warmly recall our earlier meetings in August 2015, and in February last year. Our discussions were wide ranging. We regard UAE as an important partner in India's growth story. We welcome UAE's interest in investing in India's infra sector.

“We believe that our closer ties are of importance not just for our countries, but to our entire neighbourhood,” he added.

Modi stated that ‘our growing engagement in countering violence and extremism’ is necessary for the security of the two countries.

The PM also thanked Al Nayhan for allotting land for a temple in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, Modi warmly welcomed the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to India by receiving him at Delhi airport.

