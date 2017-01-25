The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 09:32 AM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra govt to seek legal opinion on bullock cart races ban

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 8:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 8:06 am IST

The decision comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Assembly passing a law legalising the famous bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Mumbai: Amid growing demands that the ban on bullock cart races in Maharashtra be lifted, the state government has decided to seek a legal opinion over the issue.

The decision comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Assembly passing a law legalising the famous bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Mahadev Jankar, Maharashtra Minister for Animal Husbandry, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday said the government is positive about lifting the ban on bullock cart races and will respect the public sentiments.

"Maharashtra government is positive about it (lifting of ban on bullock cart races) and we will respect public opinion. I feel the bullock cart races should resume. But as a minister, following the Supreme Court orders is my foremost duty. I will soon speak to the Chief Minister and will also seek opinion from law and judiciary on how do we go about it," Jankar said.

Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who is the Shiv Sena MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, had recently said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should approach the Prime Minister and seek a central ordinance to lift the ban on bullock cart racing in the state.

Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' organisation in Maharashtra, also demanded lifting of the ban on bullock cart racing and threatened to launch a state-wide agitation over the issue.

Stating that the ban was not right, Jankar added that he is personally in favour of races as he hails from a farmer's family.

"I am a farmer's son, I know how to take care of the livestock. In fact, immediately after becoming a minister I had appointed a lawyer in this case (challenging the ban). We have deputed the best of lawyers," Jankar said.

The Animal Husbandry department has appointed noted legal experts Fali Nariman and P P Rao to represent the state in the Apex court challenging the ban.

Jankar added that his department is also planning to tour Tamil Nadu to understand the intricacies of passing the law on legalising jallikattu in the state.

Tags: bullock cart race, jallikattu, ban
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Republic Day: 777 personnel to be awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

2

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

3

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

4

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

5

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham