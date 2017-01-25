Vote bigger than daughter: Sharad Yadav gets NCW notice for sexist remark

If a daughter's honour is compromised, it only affects the village or the community, Yadav said.

Patna: In a shocking sexist comment, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav said the 'honour of vote is important than that of a daughter's', while addressing a gathering in Bihar.

"Honour of vote is bigger and important than honour of daughter. If a daughter's honour is compromised, it only affects the village or the community but if the vote's honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation," Yadav said.

The former National President of JD(U) was addressing a public gathering on Tuesday in Patna, when he raised many eyebrows by making the controversial remark.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the leader Sharad Yadav for his derogatory statement on women.