The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Woman hockey player chases phone snatchers, nabs 1

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 12:11 pm IST

Ritu Bhoraiya has represented Haryana and Delhi in national hockey tournaments.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: A brave woman hockey player in Delhi chased two miscreants and caught hold of one of them after they snatched her friend's cell phone in a bus in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

Ritu Bhoraiya, who has represented Haryana and Delhi in national hockey tournaments, was going to Peeragarhi along with her two friends in a bus when the snatchers struck on January 20. All the three girls are students of Delhi University's Shyama Prasad Mukherji college.

At about 12 noon when the bus stopped at Madipur bus stop, two boys snatched one of her friend's cell phone and tried to flee, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west).

Ritu, who has played national level hockey, did not flinch and gave a chase to the duo and caught one of them, identified as Dalchand alias Sunny, 19, an active snatcher of the area and a resident of Bakkar Wala village, he said.

She said, "I told my two friends to walk while I started following the snatcher. I have represented Haryana and Delhi in hockey tournaments. My fitness level as a hockey player came in handy and I managed to catch one of them who had snatched my friend's phone and ran away".

Though it was the first such incident she came across, Ritu said she will not shy away from helping others in future.

In the meantime, a patrolling party of police constable Siyaram also reached the spot and arrested Dalchand.

The snatched mobile phone was recovered from the accused.

A case was registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station and efforts were being made to arrest the absconding accused, said the officer.

During interrogation, Dalchand confessed to have snatched mobile phones and money from vulnerable targets in the area. He was previously arrested in a case of snatching registered at the Ranhola police station in May last year, the officer added.

Tags: ritu bhoraiya, phone snatchers, hockey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

2

Republic Day: 777 personnel to be awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

3

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

4

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

5

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham