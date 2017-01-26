The Asian Age | News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 9:05 pm IST

Sources in the Delhi government said the death threat was sent to Kejriwal through email on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on his official e-mail following which Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been approached by the city government to look into the matter.

Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently.

Sahay has also forwarded the threat emails to the police commissioner, sources said. The sender of the mails has not disclosed his/her identity. There was no immediate comment from police.

