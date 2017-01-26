Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats

Sources in the Delhi government said the death threat was sent to Kejriwal through email on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received death threats on his official e-mail following which Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been approached by the city government to look into the matter.

Sources in the Delhi government said the death threat was sent to Kejriwal through email on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday.

Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently.

Sahay has also forwarded the threat emails to the police commissioner, sources said. The sender of the mails has not disclosed his/her identity. There was no immediate comment from police.