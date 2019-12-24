Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

Rahul, Priyanka barred from entering Meerut to meet kin of killed protesters

Due to Section 144, the police reportedly told the leaders that they cannot visit Meerut and were told to postpone their visit.

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped on Tuesday outside Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut as they were headed to meet the families of those killed in protests against the citizenship law last week.

Due to the imposition of Section 144, the police reportedly told the leaders that they cannot visit Meerut and were told they could postpone their visit.

Taking to twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back: Shri Rahul Gandhi"

Around six people were killed in protests at Meerut against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

