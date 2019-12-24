Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

CAA & NRC domestic issues of India: Russia

Russia on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a “domestic policy of India”.

People hold national flags and placards during a protest organised by several Muslim organisations against the new citizenship law in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Russia on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a “domestic policy of India” but said these issues “should be resolved with dialogue and without attempts to escalate”.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin said, “We are not interfering. This is a domestic policy of India. Russia does not have any comments to make. The most important thing is that ... these issues ... should be resolved with dialogue.” The Russian DCM also said, “There are still many protests in India on CAA and NRC. We are following the situation closely. The Indian Government is maintaining a very close cooperation all the major issues.”

