The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 PM IST

India, All India

‘Why not?’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on assuming RJD leadership

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 7:08 pm IST

Tej Pratap Yadav had a week ago declared that he would henceforth take an active interest in the party affairs.

Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | Youtube screengrab)
 Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | Youtube screengrab)

Patna: In a remark that could trigger fresh speculations about a rift within RJD national president Lalu Prasad’s family, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday made it clear that he would not shy away from assuming the leadership of the party if given a chance.

Yadav was responding to queries from journalists at the RJD state headquarters in Patna, after beginning a daily 'Janta Durbar' programme. He had a week ago declared that he would henceforth take an active interest in the party affairs.

“Why not”, Yadav shot back when asked if he was ready to take over the reins of the party if the need arose. He also hastened to add, “The leadership vests with the people and I am here to serve them”.

The RJD MLA and former Bihar minister had been in a prolonged state of reclusion after filing a petition seeking divorce from his wife of six months as he has been miffed over the refusal of his family to back his decision.

He was last week allotted a bungalow by the Nitish Kumar government about a kilometer away from the residence of his mother Rabri Devi, where his father also used to live prior to his imprisonment in a fodder scam case, as he was reportedly reluctant to live with his family members.

After announcing the commencement of his daily 'Janta Durbar' programme at the party’s Veerchand Patel Marg office on Twitter, Prasad spent close to four hours inside the chamber that had been reserved for his father, sitting on his chair, listening to grievances of party supporters.

Responding to queries of journalists afterward, he said, "The Janta Durbar has been started at the party headquarters but I will be similarly holding such darbars at various places including at my assembly constituency Mahua. I do not wish to cause inconvenience to our supporters living away from Patna”.

There are speculations that the mercurial elder son of Lalu-Rabri has been feeling uneasy with the growing clout of younger but more savvy brother Tejashwi Yadav, who has emerged as the party’s de facto leader in the absence of their father.

Notably, after their simultaneous electoral debut in the 2015 assembly polls, Tej Pratap was awarded a cabinet berth but Tejashwi was appointed the deputy chief minister.

After the party lost power because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s exit from the ruling alliance, Tejashwi was designated the leader of opposition in the state assembly. Also at the RJD’s national council held last year a resolution was unanimously passed in the presence of Lalu Prasad declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate for the next assembly polls.

Tej Pratap Yadav has often remarked, drawing an analogy from the epic ‘Mahabharata’ that he saw his younger brother as Arjuna and himself as Lord Krishna. The remark has often been construed by opposition parties like the BJP as an expression of resentment against Lalu Prasad for favoring the younger son ignoring the claim of the elder one.

Tags: rjd, lalu prasad, tej pratap yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham