23 ministers take oath of office of newly-formed Rajasthan government

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

Guv Kalyan Singh administrated oath of office to the new ministers at an event attended by Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and senior Cong leaders.

Of the 23, 13 are cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state. (Photo: ANI| Twitter)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expanded his council of ministers on Monday with 23 ministers, including one from Congress ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, being sworn in at the Raj Bhavan here.

Of the 23, 13 are cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state.

Governor Kalyan Singh administrated the oath of office to the new ministers at an event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leaders. The ministers took oath in Hindi.

The cabinet ministers are B D Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena, Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Lal Chand Kataria, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Choudhary, Ramesh Chand Meena, Udai Lal Anjna, Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Saleh Mohammad.

The ministers of state sworn in are Govind Singh Dotasara, Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Singh Bamnia, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok  Chandna, Tika Ram Jully, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and RLD's Subhash Garg.

