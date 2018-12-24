The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

India, All India

SC declines urgent hearing on BJP’s plea on ‘Rath Yatra’ in Bengal

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 4:00 pm IST

The lawyer associated with plea said they have been informed by SC registry that matter would be listed in normal course.

BJP approached Supreme Court seeking permission to hold campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in state ahead of 2019 LS polls. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to accord urgent hearing on the BJP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

The lawyer associated with the plea said they have been informed by the apex court registry that the matter would be listed in the normal course.

The top court is closed for winter vacations.

The party, which sought an urgent hearing on the petition, had planned to launch the yatra from three districts of the state.

Also Read: BJP moves SC against Calcutta HC order not allowing rath yatra in WB

The BJP had challenged last Friday's order of the division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

The party approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tags: bjp rath yatra, supreme court, save democracy rally, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

