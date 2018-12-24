The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

India, All India

Protesters prevail, 2 women of menstruating age turned back at Sabarimala

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Lord Ayyappa devotees held protest outside the residence of Bindu at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram.

Bindu from Malapurram and Durga from Kozhikode were escorted by the police but were forced to return from Appachimedu. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Bindu from Malapurram and Durga from Kozhikode were escorted by the police but were forced to return from Appachimedu. (Representational Image | PTI)

Sabarimala: In yet another failed attempt, two women of menstruating age trekking to Sabarimala temple to offer prayers to lord Ayyappa were turned back by protesters.

Bindu from Malapurram and Durga from Kozhikode were escorted by the police but were forced to return from Appachimedu, two kilometres away from the hill top shrine, when protesters stopped them from trekking further.

They were brought back to Pamba base camp.

Meanwhile, lord Ayyappa devotees held protest outside the residence of Bindu at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram.

 

 

Both Bindu and Durga started to trek to Sabarimala in the wee hours of Monday under heavy police protection.

"We are here to seek 'darshan' (offer prayers) of Lord Ayyappa. The Supreme Court order must be enforced and hope, police will provide us security," Bindu told media while on the way to Sabarimala.

On Sunday, the Sabarimala foothills had witnessed high drama as hundreds of devotees blocked paths and chased away a group of 11 women of menstruating age being escorted to the hill shrine by police.

Kerala had witnessed massive protests by devotees and the BJP opposing the apex court verdict of September 28 permitting women of all age groups into the shrine.

Thousands of devotees have gathered at the foothills of the shrine as the first phase of the annual pilgrimage season to Sabarimala comes to an end in the next three days.

The BJP has started protesting in front of the houses of these women against their attempt to trek the hill.

The bid of the 11 women, who were members of a Chennai-based women empowerment outfit, 'Manithi', to reach the shrine to offer prayers was unsuccessful on Sunday as they were forced to return by protesting devotees. The trek to Sabarimla starts from Pamba, which is around 4 kilometers from the hilltop shrine.

The first phase of the 41-day long annual pilgrim season at the Lord Ayyappa temple would culminate on December 27 with the puja. Over a dozen women, including a journalist and an activist of menstruating age, had also earlier tried to trek to the shrine, nestled in the forests of Western Ghats, but could not make it due to protests by devotees and right-wing activists.

The Kerala High Court earlier this month had appointed a three-member committee, vesting them with powers to oversee law and order and other problems faced by pilgrims during the ongoing annual season.

Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala protests, pamba base camp, lord ayyappa
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

2

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

3

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

4

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

5

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham